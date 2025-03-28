Workers at Berkeley’s Urban Ore salvage yard strike

A crowd of over one hundred employees and community members gathered on the picket line outside of Urban Ore on Saturday. Workers there have gone on strike due to stalled contract negotiations with the company’s ownership.

"We just saw an Amazon truck driver smiling and honking at our picket, so that was pretty good. I’m sure she gets it.”

As passing cars honked their support, Sarah Mossler -- who works in the salvage yard’s receiving department -- addressed approaching customers.

“Ok so we’re asking people to not cross the picket line...”

“Of course we’re not gonna cross the picket line, I’m a union guy.”

Those on the picket line asked customers not to shop at Urban Ore during the strike. Employee Timmy Smith explains, “it’s not about not wanting to shop here or not coming here ever again, it’s just showing support to us in solidarity.”

Among the union’s primary focuses are an increase to wages, and reform to the company’s scheduling processes.