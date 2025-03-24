Report: Several Bay Area bridges in need of risk evaluation

A recent report by the National Transportation Safety Board says six Bay Area bridges should be evaluated for danger of collapse, in the event of being struck by oceangoing ships.

The report lists the Golden Gate, Richmond-San Rafael, Carquinez, Benecia-Martinez, Antioch and San Mateo-Hayward bridges as being in need of risk evaluation.

The NTSB says none of the bridges are necessarily in danger of collapsing from a ship collision, but all have a “risk above the acceptable threshold.”

More than six million vehicles travel across the seven Bay Area bridges each month.