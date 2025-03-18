Mayor Daniel Lurie unveils homelessness and addiction plan

Lurie’s "Breaking the Cycle" order describes a one-year plan to address the city's homelessness and behavioral health crises.

It includes opening a 24/7 medical care unit on Geary Street for people dealing with mental health issues , funding a new family homelessness prevention program, and improving coordination between city run services.

“In the next 100 days, we're going to overhaul how the city organizes our street outreach efforts, replacing a fragmented structure with neighborhood based teams that have the tools to connect people to treatment while keeping our public spaces clean,” Lurie said during Monday's press conference.

Over the next year, Lurie says he’s committed to expanding shelter capacity, improving data systems, and reassessing the city’s bureaucracy. But he doesn’t think this will increase costs.

The mayor also wants cash assistance programs to prioritize long term San Francisco residents and to scale back certain harm reduction policies. Some advocates worry that this could lead to a rise in overdose deaths. Lurie says there will be more details about his approach to harm reduction in the coming days.