Marin County acts to safeguard local immigrant communities

The Marin County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a half-million dollar investment toward safeguarding immigrant communities.

The March 4 action authorizes the County Executive to allocate the funds to bolster legal rights education and assistance, child and family support services, and other coordinated support services for immigrant communities across Marin.

The county said in a press release, recent federal actions, including sweeping policy changes and immigration raids, have caused widespread fear and trauma. County officials said immigrant communities are facing critical challenges to their safety, livelihoods, and access to essential services.Mary Sackett, President of the Marin County Board of Supervisors, said:

"As a county, we have a responsibility to ensure that every resident, regardless of immigration status, feels safe, supported, and valued."

County departments have been working together to support local immigrant communities. The Marin County Public Defenders has hosted more than 30 legal workshops and events to ensure that immigrant families know their rights and legal options.