Prepared pet owners during Dogpatch fire praised by SFFD

The San Francisco Fire Department took to social media yesterday to praise prepared pet owners after a fire broke out in a residential building.

According to SFFD’s social media, the fire, which was accidentally caused by a cooking appliance, was contained to one apartment unit. Two adults were displaced, but there were no injuries.

The department thanked the “dozens of pet owners” who had evacuation plans for their pets. They said it made it easier for the firefighters to do their jobs.

Almost 60 percent of California households have at least one pet . In the event of an emergency evacuation, it’s important to have a go-bag not just for yourself but also for your animals.

Pet go-bags should include:

