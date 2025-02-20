Santa Clara finalizes agreements for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The City Council voted 5-to-2 on Tuesday to approve agreements with the Bay Area Host Committee and the 49ers stadium management branch. The deal secures operational and financial responsibilities, with the host committee covering nearly all event-related costs, including 25 million dollars in field modifications to meet FIFA standards in order to host six matches at Levi’s Stadium.

The city attorney assured council members that Santa Clara’s general fund won’t be impacted. He said all expenses will be reimbursed by the host committee or the 49ers.

However, the Mayor, who voted against the agreement. She warned that the deal might violate Measure J, which prevents the city from using public funds on Levi’s Stadium.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing. Field construction has already begun, with a tight deadline ahead of a Metallica concert in June. Santa Clara officials are also studying major event logistics in preparation for Super Bowl 60, which the stadium will host in 2026 as well.