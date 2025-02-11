BART ‘Love Train’ sold out for Valentine’s Day

BART is hosting a special Valentine’s Day train for speed dating on Friday.

A spokesperson said the transit agency will provide a train for 200 participants.The first-ever “love train” leaves the Downtown Berkeley Station at 6:45 p.m., runs to the 24th Street/Mission Station in San Francisco and then comes back to Berkeley by about 8:35 p.m.

During that time, the train won't make any stops, allowing potential friends and lovers time to chat and/or flirt in relative privacy. Demand for the “love train” was so great that the 200 slots sold out within 12 hours after it was announced.

The on-rail mixer is restricted to passengers ranging in ages from 18 to 35. BART says the event is open to people of all sexual orientations and will feature "icebreaker activities, conversation starters, and BART-themed Valentines" that people can give to each other during the ride.

