Federal funding for upgrades at Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland will receive nearly $50 million in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades as part of the $580 million national investment in port improvements under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee.

The $49.5 million allocation, awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program, will support the modernization of the port's Outer Harbor Terminal, Lee's office said.

In a statement, Lee said: "These investments will strengthen our communities, strengthen supply chain reliability, create workforce development opportunities, enhance freight efficiency, lower costs, reduce emissions, and improve the safety, reliability, and resilience of our ports."

Planned upgrades reportedly include wharf strengthening, crane rail replacement, and structural repairs to accommodate larger vessels and improve efficiency, according to officials.

