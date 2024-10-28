© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
California could tighten fuel standards in environmental push

KALW | By Anthony Ivy
Published October 28, 2024 at 3:29 PM PDT
Gas prices listed on a pump
Gavin St. Ours
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Gas prices listed on a pump

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard is part of a broader strategy by the California Air Resources Board to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This program encourages oil and gas companies to reduce their carbon footprint and shift towards cleaner energy sources.

Proponents believe that stricter standards will benefit public health and reduce pollution, especially in communities heavily affected by vehicle emissions. Studies from the World Health Organization link pollution reduction to improved health outcomes.

However, stricter regulations could raise fuel costs. This is concerning to consumers. So far, the Air Resources Board has received more than a 100 public comments protesting these changes due to the potential increase in gas and diesel prices.

The air resources board will have a public hearing on November 8 to discuss the proposed changes and their impact on local communities.

If you’re interested in sharing your thoughts, you can participate by attending the meeting virtually or in person, or submitting comments online.
Bay Area Headlines
