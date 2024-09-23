© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Thousands of Bay Area hospitality workers join nationwide strike

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 23, 2024 at 4:03 PM PDT
Striking hospitality workers picket Monday afternoon at hotel near San Francisco's Union Square
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW News
Striking hospitality workers picket Monday afternoon at hotel near San Francisco's Union Square

In San Francisco, about 1,500 members of Unite Here Local 2 were on strike, along with others in San Mateo County and San Jose. They include bartenders, housekeepers, cooks, and other positions, according to a press release from the union on Sunday. 

The contracts expired last month for union workers at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco Union Square, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, and Westin St. Francis. They've been asking for an increase in wages and better health benefits, and a reduction in "painful workloads.”

The head of labor relations for Hyatt-Americas countered in a statement that the company has offered competitive wages, health care and retirement benefits. They added that benefits and wages remain unchanged as they negotiate a new agreement.

The union says they and the hotel chain have been talking for three months.

Additional strikes have been authorized in Oakland and Sacramento.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
