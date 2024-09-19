© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Community rallies at SFUSD, amidst closure announcement delay

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Jann Ramirez
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:34 PM PDT
SFUSD
/
SFUSD

The San Francisco Unified School District was going to announce their decision to close 20 schools in September. But in the face of mounting criticism, Superintendent Matt Wayne delayed the official announcement until next month.

He said: "This delay is to ensure a thorough review of all aspects of the plan."

Critics believe the District has not taken into account the negative impact closures can have. And they fear shutting down schools will impact minority youth the most.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
Jann Ramirez
Jann Ramirez is a participant in KALW's 2024-25 Audio Academy.
