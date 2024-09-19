Community rallies at SFUSD, amidst closure announcement delay
The San Francisco Unified School District was going to announce their decision to close 20 schools in September. But in the face of mounting criticism, Superintendent Matt Wayne delayed the official announcement until next month.
He said: "This delay is to ensure a thorough review of all aspects of the plan."
Critics believe the District has not taken into account the negative impact closures can have. And they fear shutting down schools will impact minority youth the most.