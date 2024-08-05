CalGuard prosecutors to work with state AG on East Bay cases

The move comes a few weeks after a similar deal with Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price collapsed amid acrimony from both sides.

The San Jose Mercury-News reportedthat attorneys with CalGuard’s Counterdrug Task Force will be working with Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office on cases originating in Alameda County – but not with DA Price.

The Governor said the move was an effort to “help secure justice for the people of the Bay Area.”The embattled Price – a socalled “progressive prosecutor,” who is facing a fall recall election – released a statement praising the move.

She said: “We hope the swift agreement between the DOJ and the Cal Guard yields equally swift results.” Price said her office was willing to assist.

Six months ago, Newsom offered to send state and military prosecutors to work with the Alameda County DA’s office, to help deal with a crime surge. But that deal was never consummated, with Price and Newsom blaming each other for the failure.

