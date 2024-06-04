The Bay Area's first heat wave of the year hits

Temperatures began rising dramatically on Tuesday. Over the next few days it’s expected to be between 70 to 80 degrees on the coast and could hit triple digits inland.

Temperatures in Oakland and San Francisco will not be as extreme as other parts of the Bay, but a heat advisory is in effect for the inland North Bay and parts of the East Bay.

That means there is an increased health risk to those who are heat sensitive, including children, pets, and the elderly. People are encouraged to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and wear plenty of sunscreen. Do not leave animals or children in vehicles, and wear loose, light clothing.

The heat wave will continue until Thursday evening. Last year, San Francisco’s hottest day of the year was in October, when it reached 87 degrees. Oakland’s hottest day — also in October — was 93 degrees.

2023 was the warmest year on record, since global records began in 1850. 2024 is very, very likely to be at least the second hottest year ever recorded.

There are cooling centers available throughout the Bay Area, including in Albany, Alameda County, Solano County, Santa Clara County, and San Francisco.

You can find a full list of available cooling centers here.

