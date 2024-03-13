Pro-Palestine protesters shut down SFO International terminal

Beginning Wednesday morning around eight o’clock, groups of protesters blocked security lines and traffic drop-off points at SFO’s international terminal.

The message from the protesters was clear -- they are calling on the President to demand an immediate permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to military aid to Israel.

Walid Mansour, who was protesting at SFO, explained that this action is being taken out of necessity. As Israel’s war on Gaza extended to 158 days, Mansour told KALW protesters have been “left with absolutely no choice” but to take actions like these.

Citing the fact that Israel has been heavily funded by U.S. tax dollars, Mansour added “this is everyone’s issue. We must consciously dissent.”

At the entrances of Concourse A and Concourse G, protesters linked arms and unfurled banners reading “Stop the World for Gaza” and “Permanent Ceasefire” written in the stripes of the Palestinian flag.

On the curb outside the terminal, around 100 healthcare workers waved flags and held up large stop signs with the message, “Stop Genocide.” An ambulance at the curb was painted to resemble the red crescent ambulances in Gaza.

Traffic into the international terminal was completely stalled by protesters’ cars blocking the road. The drivers of the cars had been cited by police and released.