Recall supporters outspending backers of Alameda County DA Price

Oaklandside reports that two groups pushing for Price’s recall have raised more than two-million dollars – and have spent half that sum in the effort to oust the Alameda County DA.

Supporters of Recall of Pamela Price is led by two wealthy financiers, Phil Dreyfuss and Isaac Abid. They have nearly 700,000 dollars. Others making contributions to the group are involved in real estate, tech and finance.

Among individual contributors to the recall effort against Price are her immediate predecessor, Nancy O’Malley, and former longtime Alameda County DA, Thomas Orloff. The two have contributed $5,000 each.

Another pro-recall group Save Alameda For Everyone, which claims Price is soft on crime, has raised more than $400,000.Supporters of the embattled Price – who took office 13 months ago – have raised about $82,000.

Some of the DA’s defenders claim that the recall effort is part of a “right-wing” extremist movement, targeting progressive prosecutors. Price is a former civil rights attorney.

A number of longtime deputy DAs have left their jobs with Alameda County, reportedly as a result of policy disagreements with Price.

Recall supporters face a mid-March deadline to gather more than 73,000 signatures to trigger a recall election in November.

