In this edition of Bay Area Beats, Berkeley rapper Rexx Life Raj shares how he channels his struggles into messages of hope for his friends, family, fans, and future self.
Cindy Emch is the queer country lead singer for The Secret Emchy Society. You can dance to her music or enjoy it in a low tempo mood. Cindy knows how to…
The Seshen is a band that’s a family of friends. Over the past decade, they've grown up together, dedicated to music with purpose. In this edition of Bay…
Shelter-in-place caused many artists to postpone or cancel live concert events, but that didn’t stop Freddie from releasing new material or performing…
Sarchasm is a Berkeley-based band that’s been together for a decade. They’ve used their music to work through challenges, spread political messages, and…
Cecilia Peña-Govea is La Doña. She is a Chicana artist whose music explores themes of romance, feminism, and identity. In this edition of Bay Area…
Pianist, composer, and MC Kev Choice represents Oakland hard. He started learning the piano in seventh grade at Westlake Junior High near Lake Merritt and…
San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Anna Hillburg has played in countless bands over the past 20 years. In this edition of Bay Area Beats, Anna shares…
The Pendletons are a boogie-funk and modern soul project made up of E Da Boss and Trailer Limon. In this edition of Bay Area Beats, The Pendletons share…
Rooted in Mexican oral tradition, Chhoti Maa raps, sings, and writes about migration, queerness, and indigenous spirituality. In this edition of Bay Area…
In this edition of Bay Area Beats, we hear from Oakland musician Carina Ho. Carina studied ballet and played in bands for most of her life but never…
When you walk into the dimly lit Royal Cuckoo Organ Lounge on Mission Street, you might hear the familiar voice of a man serenading the dive bar’s mostly…