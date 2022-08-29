COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work. For some, that means heading to a kitchen table instead of an office. Others have found themselves unexpectedly on the frontline. And for many, the pandemic has led to unemployment or underemployment. In our ongoing series "At Work," we hear from folks in the Bay Area about how what they do has changed.
Equestrians from all backgrounds are living the horse life at Skyline Ranch
For equestrians, there are a whole host of benefits – both physical and mental – that come from being around horses. But for many – especially here in the Bay Area – There’s a high financial bar that keeps them from riding. One club is helping young riders clear that bar, and broaden the definition of equestrian.