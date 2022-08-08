© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Disneybounder Alisa Wong uses fashion to express her joy for Disney

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT
Alisa Wong
DisneyBounder Alisa Wong

DisneyBounding is the practice of loosely dressing up as characters without looking too much like a costume. It’s developed into a community on social media for people to connect and share their Disney looks. Alisa Wong’s love for Disney comes from the creators’ storytelling and nostalgia of going to the park as a kid. Now, as an adult, she continues to emulate her love for Disney.

It’s a real fun way to channel your love for a character, or a certain story, or even a franchise in your everyday life.
Alisa Wong

Follow Alisa on Instagram to see her Disney-inspired outfits.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
