Disneybounder Alisa Wong uses fashion to express her joy for Disney

DisneyBounding is the practice of loosely dressing up as characters without looking too much like a costume. It’s developed into a community on social media for people to connect and share their Disney looks. Alisa Wong’s love for Disney comes from the creators’ storytelling and nostalgia of going to the park as a kid. Now, as an adult, she continues to emulate her love for Disney.

It’s a real fun way to channel your love for a character, or a certain story, or even a franchise in your everyday life. Alisa Wong

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.