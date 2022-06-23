Warriors legend Al Attles says "Just call me Al"

The Warriors just won their fourth NBA title in eight years — but today we are diving back into their history, just about half a century back. Before this generations stars came to play in the Bay, before Ricky Barry lead Golden states to its first championship, even before the great Wilt Chamberlain came to San Francisco in 1962, there was Al Attles, now a spry 85-years-old he is one of the last remaining links to the Warriors days in Philadelphia, and now he is an ambassador for Golden State.

KALW’s Sunni Khalid recently sat down with Al Attles to look back at his long history with his team and to reflect on the success of the franchise that he played such an integral part in building.