May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Dorothy G.C. Quock

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
2. Dorothy Quock_Photo James Q. Chan 1.JPG
Photo by James Q. Chan
/
Dorothy G.C. Quock

Dorothy G.C. Quock, also known as "Polka Dot", is a San Francisco native. She grew up in Chinatown with her parents and eight siblings. She is busy. She is an activist for social justice causes, designs her own clothes, works as a researcher for Good Medicine Pictures Company, and gives tours of Chinatown with Wok Wiz Chinatown Walking Tours. Unsurprisingly, she is also the subject of the upcoming documentary about her, Becoming Polka Dot, by James Q. Chan.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.

Ozzy Llinas Goodman
Ozzy Llinas Goodman is a freelance writer and journalist based in Berkeley. Their reporting interests include the uses and policing of public space, underground communities and solidarity economies, and other topics related to human movement, urban space, and civil rights.
Angela Johnston
