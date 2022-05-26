80 Over 80 San Francisco: Dorothy G.C. Quock

Dorothy G.C. Quock, also known as "Polka Dot", is a San Francisco native. She grew up in Chinatown with her parents and eight siblings. She is busy. She is an activist for social justice causes, designs her own clothes, works as a researcher for Good Medicine Pictures Company, and gives tours of Chinatown with Wok Wiz Chinatown Walking Tours. Unsurprisingly, she is also the subject of the upcoming documentary about her, Becoming Polka Dot, by James Q. Chan.

