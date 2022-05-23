© 2021 KALW
80 over 80 San Francisco
May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Charles George

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Anna Chodos
Charles George, 98-years-old

Charles George is nearing 100 years and grateful every day for the family he has, the friends who call to check on him, and, before the pandemic, the time he spent at his local gym. He grew up in North Carolina, worked in many jobs but found some training as a chemist and built on this, ultimately taking a job with the Navy. That brought him to a job in San Francisco in the Navy Shipyards and, with his family, here to stay. He held other jobs in San Francisco, including in the U.S. Mint. Throughout his career he weathered frequent discrimination as an African-American, but he continued to do the best work he could.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.

