80 Over 80 San Francisco: Charles George

Charles George is nearing 100 years and grateful every day for the family he has, the friends who call to check on him, and, before the pandemic, the time he spent at his local gym. He grew up in North Carolina, worked in many jobs but found some training as a chemist and built on this, ultimately taking a job with the Navy. That brought him to a job in San Francisco in the Navy Shipyards and, with his family, here to stay. He held other jobs in San Francisco, including in the U.S. Mint. Throughout his career he weathered frequent discrimination as an African-American, but he continued to do the best work he could.

