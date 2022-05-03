80 San Franciscans over 80 years old share their stories in a new audio series

San Francisco often gets a reputation as a young city. But 1 in 5 residents are over 60 years old. And people 80 years and older are in the fastest growing demographic. Older adults are fundamental to the history, culture, and vibrancy of the Bay Area, and now there’s a new project highlighting their experiences.

Dr. Anna Chodos is a primary care doctor at UCSF who takes care of older adults. She started a project to celebrate 80 San Francisco residents in their 80s and older by sharing their stories. In this interview, Dr. Anna Chodos tells us how she got the "80 Over 80" project started.