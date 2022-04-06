© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Poet Josiah Luis Alderete looks at the complexities of culture in his book 'Baby Axolotls y Old Pochos'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Poet Josiah Luis Alderete
I don't think we give up our cultura when we come here. I think we basically give our cultura to this place.
Josiah Luis Alderete

Josiah spent much of his youth in the Mission. He began writing poetry in the kitchen of his mother’s Mexican restaurant. Later, listening to poets in the Mission neighborhood inspired him even more. Josiah’s book Baby Axolotls y Old Pochos is published by Black Freighter Press. He's co-owner of the bookstore Medicine for Nightmares in the San Francisco Mission neighborhood. Listen to a full episode of Sights + Sounds Magazine about Josiah's work and his store.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
