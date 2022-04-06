Poet Josiah Luis Alderete looks at the complexities of culture in his book 'Baby Axolotls y Old Pochos'

I don't think we give up our cultura when we come here. I think we basically give our cultura to this place. Josiah Luis Alderete

Josiah spent much of his youth in the Mission. He began writing poetry in the kitchen of his mother’s Mexican restaurant. Later, listening to poets in the Mission neighborhood inspired him even more. Josiah’s book Baby Axolotls y Old Pochos is published by Black Freighter Press. He's co-owner of the bookstore Medicine for Nightmares in the San Francisco Mission neighborhood. Listen to a full episode of Sights + Sounds Magazine about Josiah's work and his store.