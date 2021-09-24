Almanac - Friday 9/24/2021
Today is Friday, the 24th of September, 2021
September 24 is the 267th day of the year
98 days remain until the end of the year.
88 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:59:50 am
and the sun sets at 7:01:56 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 2 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:00:53 pm
The first high tide was at 1:35 am at 4.89 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:12 am at 1.92 feet
The next high tide will be at 1:19 pm at 5.63 feet
and the last low tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 7:56 pm at 0.82 feet
The Moon is 88.4% visible
a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 28th of September of 2021 at 6:57 pm
Today is…
Festival of Latest Novelties
Gallbladder Good Health Day
German Butterbrot Day
Hug a Vegetarian Day
Kiss Day
Lash Stylists' Day
Love Note Day
National Bluebird of Happiness Day
National BRAVE Day
National Cherries Jubilee Day
National Horchata Day
National Punctuation Day
Native American Day
Save the Koala Day
Schwenkfelder Thanksgiving
Sport Purple for Platelets Day
Today is also…
Armed Forces Day in Peru
Constitution Day in Cambodia
Heritage Day in South Africa
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea-Bissau from Portugal in 1973.
Mahidol Day in Thailand
New Caledonia Day in New Caledonia
Republic Day in Trinidad and Tobago
On this day in history….
1789 – The United States Congress passes the Judiciary Act, creating the office of the Attorney General and Federal judiciary system and ordering the composition of the Supreme Court.
1852 – The first powered, passenger-carrying airship, the Giffard dirigible, travels 17 miles (27 km) from Paris to Trappes.
1890 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially renounces polygamy.
1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation's first National Monument.
1929 – Jimmy Doolittle performs the first flight without a window, proving that full instrument flying from take off to landing is possible.
1932 – Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar agree to the Poona Pact, which reserved seats in the Indian provincial legislatures for the "Depressed Classes" (Untouchables).
1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.
1950 – The eastern United States is covered by a thick haze from the Chinchaga fire in western Canada.
1957 – President Eisenhower sends the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce desegregation.
1996 – Representatives of 71 nations sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty at the United Nations.
2007 – Between 30,000 and 100,000 people take part in anti-government protests in Yangon, Burma, the largest in 20 years.
2014 – The Mars Orbiter Mission makes India the first Asian nation to reach Mars orbit, and the first nation in the world to do so in its first attempt.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1534 – Guru Ram Das, fourth Sikh Guru (d. 1581)
1893 – Blind Lemon Jefferson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1929)
1902 – Ruhollah Khomeini, Iranian religious leader and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of Iran (d. 1989)
1923 – Fats Navarro, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1950)
1936 – Jim Henson, American puppeteer, director, producer and screenwriter, created The Muppets (d. 1990)
1939 – Wayne Henderson, American trombonist and producer (d. 2014)
1941 – Linda McCartney, American singer, photographer, and activist (d. 1998)
1945 – Lou Dobbs, American journalist and author
1948 – Phil Hartman, Canadian-American actor and screenwriter (d. 1998)