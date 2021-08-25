Almanac - Wednesday 8/25/21
Today is Wednesday, 25th of August of 2021
August 25 is the 237th day of the year
128 days remain until the end of the year.
28 Days until Autumn
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:34:27 am
and sunset will be at 7:47:43 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:11:05 pm.
The first high tide will be at 12:54 am
and the next high tide at 1:53 pm.
The first low tide will be at 7:19 am
and the next low tide at 7:47 pm.
The Moon is 90% visible
a Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday 30th of August of 2021 at 12:13 am
Today is…
Kiss and Make Up Day
National Banana Split Day
National Lamington Day
National Park Service Founders Day
National Second-hand Wardrobe Day
National Whiskey Sour Day
Willing-To-Lend-A-Hand Wednesday
Today is also…
Day of Songun in North Korea
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uruguay from Brazil in 1825.
Liberation Day in France
Soldier's Day in Brazil
On this day in history…
1609 – Galileo Galilei demonstrates his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers.
1835 – The first Great Moon Hoax article is published in The New York Sun, announcing the discovery of life and civilization on the Moon.
1875 – Captain Matthew Webb becomes the first person to swim across the English Channel, traveling from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 21 hours and 45 minutes.
1894 – Kitasato Shibasaburō discovers the infectious agent of the bubonic plague and publishes his findings in The Lancet.
1916 – The United States National Park Service is created.
1948 – The House Un-American Activities Committee holds first-ever televised congressional hearing: "Confrontation Day" between Whittaker Chambers and Alger Hiss.
1967 – George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, is assassinated by a former member of his group.
1991 – Belarus gains its independence from the Soviet Union.
1991 – Linus Torvalds announces the first version of what will become Linux.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1530 – Ivan the Terrible, Russian ruler (d. 1584)
1796 – James Lick, American carpenter and piano builder (d. 1876)
1836 – Bret Harte, American short story writer and poet (d. 1902)
1909 – Ruby Keeler, Canadian-American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1993)
1911 – Võ Nguyên Giáp, Vietnamese general and politician, 3rd Minister of Defence for Vietnam (d. 2013)
1912 – Erich Honecker, German soldier and politician (d. 1994)
1913 – Walt Kelly, American illustrator and animator (d. 1973)
1916 – Van Johnson, American actor (d. 2008)
1917 – Mel Ferrer, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2008)
1918 – Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)
1919 – George Wallace, American sergeant, lawyer, and politician, 45th Governor of Alabama (d. 1998)
1921 – Monty Hall, Canadian-American television personality and game show host (d. 2017)
1930 – Sean Connery, Scottish actor and producer (d. 2020)
1931 – Regis Philbin, American actor and television host (d. 2020)
1933 – Wayne Shorter, American saxophonist and composer
1938 – Frederick Forsyth, English journalist and author
1946 – Rollie Fingers, American baseball player
1948 – Ledward Kaapana, American singer and guitarist
1949 – Martin Amis, British novelist
1954 – Elvis Costello, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1958 – Tim Burton, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1961 – Billy Ray Cyrus, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1963 – Shock G, American rapper and producer
1966 – Terminator X, American hip-hop DJ
1967 – Jeff Tweedy, American singer-songwriter, musician, and producer
1968 – Rachael Ray, American chef, author, and television host
1970 – Claudia Schiffer, German model and fashion designer