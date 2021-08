One of our newest additions to the KALW family, is DJ Margarita Azucar, she has spent the last seven years trying to answer a question Bob Marley asked in his song Trench Town. Can we free the people with music? She’ll be playing music every Thursday night from 10 to midnight. We sat down to talk about how she blends her worlds of music, psychology, and social justice/ to heal and celebrate our common humanity.