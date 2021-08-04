Almanac - Wednesday 8/4/21

Today is Wednesday, the 4th of August, 2021,

August 4 is the 216th day of the year

149 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose at 6:16:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:14:23 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:23 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:14 am at zero point three-two feet

The first high tide will be at 10:22 am at 4.51 feet

The next low tide at 2:43 pm at 3.31 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:24 pm at 6.09 feet

The Moon is currently 16.2% visible

A Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 8th of August of 2021 at 6:50 am

Today is…

Assistance Dog Day

Hooray for Kids Day

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National Psychiatric Technician Appreciation Day

National White Wine Day

Single Working Women's Day

U.S. Coast Guard Day

Today is also…

Matica slovenská Day in Slovakia

Barack Obama Day in the United States

On this day in history…

1821 – The Saturday Evening Post is published for the first time as a weekly newspaper.

1863 – Matica slovenská, Slovakia's public-law cultural and scientific institution focusing on topics around the Slovak nation, is established in Martin.

1964 – Civil rights movement: Civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney are found dead in Mississippi after disappearing on June 21.

1964 – Second Gulf of Tonkin Incident: U.S. destroyers USS Maddox and USS Turner Joy mistakenly report coming under attack in the Gulf of Tonkin.

1977 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs legislation creating the United States Department of Energy.

1984 – The Republic of Upper Volta changes its name to Burkina Faso.

1987 – The Federal Communications Commission rescinds the Fairness Doctrine which had required radio and television stations to present controversial issues "fairly".

2020 – At least 220 people are killed and over 5,000 are wounded when 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate explodes in Beirut, Lebanon.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1792 – Percy Bysshe Shelley, English poet and playwright (d. 1822)

1821 – Louis Vuitton, French fashion designer, founded Louis Vuitton (d. 1892)

1870 – Harry Lauder, Scottish actor and singer (d. 1950)

1900 – Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother of the United Kingdom (d. 2002)

1901 – Louis Armstrong, American trumpet player and singer (d. 1971)

1912 – Raoul Wallenberg, Swedish architect and diplomat (d. 1947)

1930 – Ali al-Sistani, Iranian-Iraqi cleric and scholar

1947 – Klaus Schulze, German keyboard player and songwriter

1952 – Moya Brennan, Irish singer-songwriter and harp player

1955 – Alberto Gonzales, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 80th United States Attorney General

1955 – Billy Bob Thornton, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Barack Obama, American lawyer and politician, 44th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate

1981 – Meghan Markle, American actress and humanitarian, and member of British Royal Family

