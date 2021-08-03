COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work. For some, that means heading to a kitchen table instead of an office. Others have found themselves unexpectedly on the frontline. And for many, the pandemic has led to unemployment or underemployment. In our ongoing series "At Work," we hear from folks in the Bay Area about how what they do has changed.
A Musical About Jennifer Doudna The Nobel Prize-winning Biochemist.
The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to be a live performer. But, for at least one Bay Area man, the pandemic did make it easier to do something he had always wanted to do: write a musical about Jennifer Doudna, the Nobel Prize winning biochemist.
The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to be a live performer. Many musicians and actors found themselves performing online or not at all. But, for at least one Bay Area man, the pandemic did make it easier to do something he had always wanted to do: write a musical. KALW’s Isabella Nguyen Tilley has more for our series @work.