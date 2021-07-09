Almanac - Friday 7/9/21

Today Friday, 9th of July of 2021,

July 9 is the 190th day of the year

75 days until autumn begins

175 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:56:17 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:33:45 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:01 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:30 am

at minus zero point five-five feet

The first high tide will be at 12:42 pm

at 4.72 feet

The next low tide at 5:04 pm

at 3.30 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach at 10:47 pm

at 6.30 feet

The Moon is currently 0.3% visible

Waning Crescent

We have the New Moon later today at 6:17 pm

Today is…

Call of the Horizon Day

Collector Car Appreciation Day

Fashion Day

Martyrdom of the Báb

National Don't Put all your Eggs in One Omelet Day

National No Bra Day

National Sugar Cookie Day

World Kebab Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Cambodia

Constitution Day in Australia

Constitution Day in Palau

Constitutionalist Revolution Day in São Paulo, Brazel

Day of the Employees of the Diplomatic Service in Azerbaijan

Martyrdom of the Báb ; observed on the 17th of Raḥmat in the Baháʼí Faith

Independence Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the United Provinces of South America by the Congress of Tucumán in 1816. in Argentina

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011.

Nunavut Day in Nunavut

On this day in history…

1793 – The Act Against Slavery in Upper Canada bans the importation of slaves and will free those who are born into slavery after the passage of the Act at 25 years of age.

1850 – U.S. President Zachary Taylor dies after eating raw fruit and iced milk; he is succeeded in office by Vice President Millard Fillmore.

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing African Americans full citizenship and all persons in the United States due process of law.

1877 – The inaugural Wimbledon Championships begins.

1893 – Daniel Hale Williams, American heart surgeon, performs the first successful open-heart surgery in United States without anesthesia.

1896 – William Jennings Bryan delivers his Cross of Gold speech advocating bimetallism at the 1896 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

1922 – Johnny Weissmuller swims the 100 meters freestyle in 58.6 seconds breaking the world swimming record and the 'minute barrier'.

1937 – The silent film archives of Fox Film Corporation are destroyed by the 1937 Fox vault fire.

1955 – The Russell–Einstein Manifesto calls for a reduction of the risk of nuclear warfare.

1986 – The New Zealand Parliament passes the Homosexual Law Reform Act legalising homosexuality in New Zealand.

1993 – The Parliament of Canada passes the Nunavut Act leading to the 1999 creation of Nunavut, dividing the Northwest Territories into arctic (Inuit) and sub-arctic (Dene) lands based on a plebiscite.

2002 – The African Union is established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, replacing the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The organization's first chairman is Thabo Mbeki, President of South Africa.

2011 – South Sudan gains independence and secedes from Sudan.

2011 – A rally takes place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to call for fairer elections in the country.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1901 – Barbara Cartland, prolific English author (d. 2000)

1916 – Edward Heath, English colonel and politician, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (1970-74) (d. 2005)

1929 – Jesse McReynolds, American singer and mandolin player

1932 – Donald Rumsfeld, American captain and politician, 13th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2021)

1933 – Oliver Sacks, English-American neurologist, author, and academic (d. 2015)

1935 – Mercedes Sosa, Argentinian singer and activist (d. 2009)

1936 – June Jordan, American poet and educator (d. 2002)

1937 – David Hockney, English painter and photographer

1945 – Dean Koontz, American author and screenwriter

1947 – Mitch Mitchell, English drummer (d. 2008)

1947 – O. J. Simpson, American football player and actor

1952 – John Tesh, American pianist, composer, and radio and television host

1956 – Tom Hanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Courtney Love, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

