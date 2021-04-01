Immersive Van Gogh Gives Art Lovers A New Way To Experience The Late Artist's Work

Svetlana Dvoretsky is the founder of Show One Productions in Toronto.

"The Immersive Van Gogh" is at SVN San Francisco in the former Fillmore West building. The exhibit showcases Vincent Van Gogh’s work through 300,000 square foot projections. The giant images are animated and vibrant in color. They pull visitors into the emotional energy the artist put into his paintings. More than 2 million people in North America and Europe have experience the show.

See "The Immersive Van Gogh" now until September 6. Tickets are selling fast.

