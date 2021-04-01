© 2021
Immersive Van Gogh Gives Art Lovers A New Way To Experience The Late Artist's Work

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published April 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM PDT
"The Immersive Van Gogh" multimedia exhibit recently made its West Coast premiere in San Francisco. Svetlana Dvoretsky, a co-producer of the exhibit, tells us what to expect. She also shares what led her to the business side of the art world.

Svetlana Dvoretsky is the founder of Show One Productions in Toronto.

"The Immersive Van Gogh" is at SVN San Francisco in the former Fillmore West building. The exhibit showcases Vincent Van Gogh’s work through 300,000 square foot projections. The giant images are animated and vibrant in color. They pull visitors into the emotional energy the artist put into his paintings. More than 2 million people in North America and Europe have experience the show.

See "The Immersive Van Gogh" now until September 6. Tickets are selling fast.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
