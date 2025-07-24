© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

The why behind local pharmacy closures

KALW | By Alaa Mostafa
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Walgreens logo
Flickr user: Mike Mozart
/
Creative Commons / Flickr
Walgreens logo

This story aired in the July 24, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the link above to listen.

You may have noticed that it’s easier to find a shuttered drug store than an open one lately.

And it’s not just you… SF Gate reported last month that Walgreens and CVS have both shut nearly half of their San Francisco locations since 2021.

And even more drastically, Rite Aid recently said it will likely close all of its California locations following a second bankruptcy filing.

These closures are part of a larger trend of retail pharmacies shuttering their doors around the Bay Area and the country.

Some people are blaming these closures on an increase in theft… but KALW health reporter Alaa Mostafa learned the trend is complicated and there are even bigger forces at play. In this story she spoke with area residents just outside an East Bay Walgreens a few days before it closed earlier this year.
Crosscurrents
Alaa Mostafa
Alaa Mostafa is an audio journalist and producer based in Oakland, CA. Her work has appeared on This American Life, Reveal with The Center for Investigative Reporting, KQED, AKPM, and within the Oakland Museum of California. Alaa is an alum of UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism and a former AIR New Voices fellow. She is KALW’s health reporter.
See stories by Alaa Mostafa