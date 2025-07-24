The why behind local pharmacy closures

This story aired in the July 24, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

You may have noticed that it’s easier to find a shuttered drug store than an open one lately.

And it’s not just you… SF Gate reported last month that Walgreens and CVS have both shut nearly half of their San Francisco locations since 2021.

And even more drastically, Rite Aid recently said it will likely close all of its California locations following a second bankruptcy filing.

These closures are part of a larger trend of retail pharmacies shuttering their doors around the Bay Area and the country.

Some people are blaming these closures on an increase in theft… but KALW health reporter Alaa Mostafa learned the trend is complicated and there are even bigger forces at play. In this story she spoke with area residents just outside an East Bay Walgreens a few days before it closed earlier this year.

