Will the vagabond A's ever find their forever home?

This interview aired in the April 28, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

The team formerly known as the Oakland Athletics is playing their "home" games this season in a minor league park in Sacramento.

Last season the A's were only drawing about 11-and-a-half thousand fans a game to their long-time home at the Oakland Coliseum. And this season, they're drawing even less of a crowd, and to a much smaller stadium, averaging just over 10 thousands fans a game.

The franchise still intends to move to a new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip in three years, but that move appears shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty that hangs over the team.

Mark Demsky is a sports reporter for Sacramento's KFBK. He's been covering the A's since their move to the state capital. Here he share's his thoughts on whether the move to Las Vegas will ever happen.

