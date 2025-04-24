KALW's Open mic night presents "Gone" by Yolanda Cazessus

This performance aired in the April 24, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

On the final Friday of every month, KALW hands the mic over to you, our listeners, for an open mic night at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco.

The evening is for local poets, musicians, storytellers, and really anybody with something to say.

Today, we bring you an original song from Yolanda Cazessus. Yolanda was the winner of November’s Open Mic! Here she is singing her song, “Gone.”

