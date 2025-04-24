© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

KALW's Open mic night presents "Gone" by Yolanda Cazessus

KALW
Published April 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
91.7 FM on a mic flag at KALW's 25th Street Studios in Oakland, California
Monica Semergiu
KALW Open Mic Nights are the final friday of each month

This performance aired in the April 24, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

On the final Friday of every month, KALW hands the mic over to you, our listeners, for an open mic night at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco.

The evening is for local poets, musicians, storytellers, and really anybody with something to say.

Today, we bring you an original song from Yolanda Cazessus. Yolanda was the winner of November’s Open Mic! Here she is singing her song, “Gone.”
Crosscurrents