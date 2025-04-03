Literary powerhouse tells stories that bridge cultures, generations, and identities

This interview aired in the April 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a Nigerian writer celebrated worldwide. She is the author of acclaimed novels like “Half of a Yellow Sun” and “Americanah,” as well as the viral TED Talk "We Should All Be Feminists," which reshaped conversations on gender and power.

Her manifesto "The danger of the single story" is studied worldwide as a guide to narrative diversity. And she has Bay Area roots. Adichie’s father went to UC Berkeley, her mother studied at Merritt College in Oakland.

Her first novel in 12 years is out now. "Dream Count" is a story that follows a Nigerian woman in America.

