Fighting fear and finding power

This interview aired in the February 25, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last week President Trump signed an executive order that’s meant to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving federal benefits.

The order has been called redundant, because undocumented immigrants were already barred from federal programs after the passage of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 .

Some immigration advocates say that these orders aren’t designed to save money, they are meant to cause fear.