Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

Remembering Derrick Hayes

KALW | By Victor Tence
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Mural of Derrick Hayes near 14th and Franklin street in Oakland
Victor Tence
Mural of Derrick Hayes near 14th and Franklin street in Oakland

This story aired in the December 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen

Last week, Oakland’s Derrick Hayes died at the age of 65. You might not know his name, but you may know his face. Especially if you’ve ever been downtown near 14th and Franklin street. Above one of the parking lots is a large mural of Derrick looking east over his city with a baseball cap and a gentle smile.

In the last chapter of his life Derrick struggled with housing insecurity and supported himself by selling issues of Street Spirit. For over 20 years you could find him outside the Peet’s Coffee on Piedmont Avenue.

And while he was out on the street, he also kept an eye on it. Derrick prevented a child abduction and stopped two children from running into oncoming traffic. In 2017, Derrick’s heroism and engaging spirit caught the attention of a local real estate firm who decided to commission the four-story mural.

On Sunday, Street Spirit held a memorial for him.
Victor Tence
Victor Tence is the Production Manager for Crosscurrents and Coordinator for KALW's Training Programs. He is a graduate of City College of San Francisco's journalism program and the 2020 KALW Audio Academy cohort. He transitioned to journalism after spending 6 years cooking in Bay Area kitchens. He is passionate about covering the local hospitality, food and agriculture industry, as a way to advocate for the community he loves. Now, he works as a producer for KALW's award-winning news magazine, Crosscurrents. He also organizes and facilitates KALW's various training programs.
