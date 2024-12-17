Remembering Derrick Hayes

This story aired in the December 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last week, Oakland’s Derrick Hayes died at the age of 65. You might not know his name, but you may know his face. Especially if you’ve ever been downtown near 14th and Franklin street. Above one of the parking lots is a large mural of Derrick looking east over his city with a baseball cap and a gentle smile.

In the last chapter of his life Derrick struggled with housing insecurity and supported himself by selling issues of Street Spirit. For over 20 years you could find him outside the Peet’s Coffee on Piedmont Avenue.

And while he was out on the street, he also kept an eye on it. Derrick prevented a child abduction and stopped two children from running into oncoming traffic. In 2017, Derrick’s heroism and engaging spirit caught the attention of a local real estate firm who decided to commission the four-story mural.

On Sunday, Street Spirit held a memorial for him.