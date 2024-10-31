Florist Mauricio Vivas grows marigolds to celebrate Día de Los Muertos

This interview aired in the October 31, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the link above to listen!

“Día de Los Muertos,” or “Day of the Dead,” began in Mexico , though it’s celebrated in lots of places, including here in the Bay. It’s a time when people honor their ancestors by creating altars filled with offerings and marigold flowers.

They have a bright orange color and a strong earthy-smell, which is why the iconic blooms are believed to help guide spirits back to the land of the living. Florist Mauricio Vivas grows marigolds for these reverent altars and sells them at his store “Tony Rossi & Sons Florist” in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel.

