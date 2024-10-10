© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Hip-Hop musical 'Mexodus' shows the Underground Railroad to Mexico

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Nygel Robinson (left) and Brian Quijada (right) star in "Mexodus"
BEN KRANTZ STUDIO
Nygel Robinson (left) and Brian Quijada (right) star in "Mexodus"

This story aired on the October 10, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

Did you know that during slavery, Black people in Texas fled to Mexico for freedom? It’s a route of the Underground Railroad that’s not well known. Buthistorians estimate up to 5,000 Black people escaped bondage and crossed the border. This history inspired artists Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson to create the musical "Mexodus," which is running at the Berkeley Repertory Theater. It’s a unique, sound-rich production because the actors use loop machines to tell a story through music that ranges from hip hop to Mexican bolero. The stars of "Mexodus," tell why they were so moved by this part of history.

"Mexodus" is running at the Berkeley Repertory Theater until October 20th.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden