Hip-Hop musical 'Mexodus' shows the Underground Railroad to Mexico

Did you know that during slavery, Black people in Texas fled to Mexico for freedom? It’s a route of the Underground Railroad that’s not well known. Buthistorians estimate up to 5,000 Black people escaped bondage and crossed the border. This history inspired artists Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson to create the musical "Mexodus," which is running at the Berkeley Repertory Theater. It’s a unique, sound-rich production because the actors use loop machines to tell a story through music that ranges from hip hop to Mexican bolero. The stars of "Mexodus," tell why they were so moved by this part of history.

"Mexodus" is running at the Berkeley Repertory Theater until October 20th.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

