Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

San Francisco writers express love for city in story collection

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Writer Stuart Schuffman
Brendan Mainini
Writer Stuart Schuffman

This story aired on the October 8th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Stuart Schuffman is better known by his website, BrokeAssStuart.com, which lists free and low-cost Bay Area events that are often fringe, funky, and cool.

Stuart’s latest project is very on brand. It’s an anthology of love letters to the city he loves, and… it’s free! “The Dreams I Dreamt: Letters to San Francisco.” is a collection of stories and poems by renowned San Francisco writers, expressing their love, and concern, for their city. KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Stuart about publishing this anthology.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
