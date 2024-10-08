San Francisco writers express love for city in story collection

This story aired on the October 8th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Stuart Schuffman is better known by his website, BrokeAssStuart.com, which lists free and low-cost Bay Area events that are often fringe, funky, and cool.

Stuart’s latest project is very on brand. It’s an anthology of love letters to the city he loves, and… it’s free! “The Dreams I Dreamt: Letters to San Francisco.” is a collection of stories and poems by renowned San Francisco writers, expressing their love, and concern, for their city. KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Stuart about publishing this anthology.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.