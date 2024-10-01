© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Costume designer Whitney Anne Adams uses clothes to tell the story

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 1, 2024 at 6:01 AM PDT
WAA Premiere 1 - Whitney Anne Adams
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Costume designer Whitney Anne Adams at the premiere of “The Supremes at Earl’s-All-You-Can Eat.”

This story aired in the October 1st, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen!

Some people use a pen and paper to tell a story. But  Whitney Anne Adams, uses a needle and thread. Whitney is a Costume Designer who grew up in Moraga, and got her start in the Bay Area theater scene. She’s now designing outfits for film and television productions. Like the recently released movie, “The Supremes at Earl’s-All-You-Can Eat,” where Whitney designed period-accurate costumes from across four decades of American history.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
