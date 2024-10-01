Costume designer Whitney Anne Adams uses clothes to tell the story

This story aired in the October 1st, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Some people use a pen and paper to tell a story. But Whitney Anne Adams , uses a needle and thread. Whitney is a Costume Designer who grew up in Moraga, and got her start in the Bay Area theater scene. She’s now designing outfits for film and television productions. Like the recently released movie, “The Supremes at Earl’s-All-You-Can Eat,” where Whitney designed period-accurate costumes from across four decades of American history.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.