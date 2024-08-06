California firefighters struggle with PTSD, suicide, fatigue and intensifying wildfires

This interview aired in the August 6, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

As fires in California grow bigger and last longer, the people on the front lines facing them are burning out. Firefighters in the state are increasingly struggling with PTSD, depression, and suicide.

Reporter Julie Cart from CalMatters has been reporting on this, and wrote a six part series investigating what’s causing this mental health crisis, and what’s being done about it.



This interview was produced by Hussain Khan