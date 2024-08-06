© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
California firefighters struggle with PTSD, suicide, fatigue and intensifying wildfires

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Hussain Khan
Published August 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
A CalFire employee tries to comfort another participant during a healing retreat at the Nurturing Nest in Desert Hot Springs on Feb. 25, 2022.
Photo by Ariana Drehsler for CalMatters
This interview aired in the August 6, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

As fires in California grow bigger and last longer, the people on the front lines facing them are burning out. Firefighters in the state are increasingly struggling with PTSD, depression, and suicide.

Reporter Julie Cart from CalMatters has been reporting on this, and wrote a six part series investigating what’s causing this mental health crisis, and what’s being done about it.

This interview was produced by Hussain Khan
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Hussain Khan
I love telling stories in sound and script. Currently doing my Masters of Journalism at Berkeley. Born in Pakistan, raised in Canada, and live in Oakland.
