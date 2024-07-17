Matt Elson's Infinity Boxes

This interview aired in July 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Can you contain infinity in a box? For 12 years, San Francisco born artist Matt Elson has been using very carefully angled mirrors to do just that. His series, The Infinity Boxes, provides a perspective that cannot be photographed or filmed, it simply must be experienced. And right now KALW is showcasing one of his boxes at our downtown San Francisco space at 220 Montgomery as part of our Burning Man art gallery.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with Matt and their conversation begins with a description on how his art intersects with neuroscience.