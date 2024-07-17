© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Matt Elson's Infinity Boxes

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Executive Producer Ben Trefny in one of Matt Elson's Infinity Boxes
Ben Trefny
Executive Producer Ben Trefny in one of Matt Elson's Infinity Boxes

This interview aired in July 17, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview

Can you contain infinity in a box? For 12 years, San Francisco born artist Matt Elson has been using very carefully angled mirrors to do just that. His series, The Infinity Boxes, provides a perspective that cannot be photographed or filmed, it simply must be experienced. And right now KALW is showcasing one of his boxes at our downtown San Francisco space at 220 Montgomery as part of our Burning Man art gallery.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with Matt and their conversation begins with a description on how his art intersects with neuroscience.
Crosscurrents
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
See stories by Ben Trefny