This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.

A eulogy for the A's

Sunni Khalid
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
The Oakland A’s now rank last in the Western Division. Today, the inside baseball from the next episode of Foul Ball, a season-long series, looking at the A's final season in Oakland, which will also mark the end of major league team sports in a city that once boasted four a half-century ago.
