KALW DJs are gearing up for summer at Stern Grove

KALW | By Tshego Letsoalo
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM PDT
KALW DJ LadyRyan at Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco
Jessica Whyte-Shearer
KALW's DJ LadyRyan at Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco

The general consensus has been that this year’s Stern Grove Music Festival lineup is one of the most exciting yet, with Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, Lucinda Williams, and Tegan and Sarah all on the bill for Sundays this summer. Plus, they’ve thrown in a Saturday featuring Sylvan Esso show for the Big Picnic Weekend! Taking place as always in the breathtaking Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove, San Francisco’s original outdoor music festival brings together an impressively diverse selection of artists, and this year, KALW is excited to be part of the mix. On each Sunday from June 23 to August 25 (except July 7), some of your favorite KALW DJs will be providing the warm-up tunes to set the vibe in the Grove.

Like KALW, Stern Grove is a Bay Area institution that has been around for just over eight decades, and it also has a pretty cool history. Rosalie M. Stern, who purchased Stern Grove in 1931, thought the grove and amazing acoustics so she declared the park should be preserved for the public to experience admission-free music. In June 1932, the San Francisco Symphony played the first Stern Grove concert. Over the years, through wars and movements and musical eras, the Grove has been a stage for everyone from Grammy winners to exciting up-and-comers. This year is clearly no different.

See the lineup of artists and KALW DJs below, and head to sterngrove.org to find out how to secure your tickets.

Sunday, June 23

Tegan and Sarah
King Isis
LadyRyan

Sunday, June 30

Chicano Batman
Lido Pimenta
Wonway Posibul

Sunday, July 14

The Commodores
The Grease Traps
J Boogie

Sunday, July 21

Masego
Satya
Patrick King Most

Sunday, July 28

Franc Moody
Drama
Patrick King Most

Sunday, August 4

Alex G
Fake Fruit
J Boogie

Sunday, August 11

Herbie Hancock
SFJazz Collective
Wonway Posibul

Sunday, August 18

Lucinda Williams
Jobi Riccio
Eryka

Saturday, August 24

Sylvan Esso
Poolside
Marcus Rosario

Sunday, August 25

Chaka Khan
LadyRyan
