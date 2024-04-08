San Francisco band Pleeay urges us 'to resist the call to conform'

"In dance, there's a special kind of elitism. It's in fine art, it's in everything. It's white supremacy, it's fat phobia, it's cis-heteronormativity. It's just prevalent in these elitist cultures and I've spent a lot of time in it. And I make a lot of creative decisions based off of trying to undo that." Castle Laws

Pleeay is a four-person multimedia “gutterpop” band based in San Francisco. “Gutterpop” is a genre name they coined themselves. It’s part pop music, part contemporary ballet, and part — "so much more." And since the onset of the pandemic they have released their debut album — “Every Body”— and are currently working with the Women’s Audio Mission to release a second titled “Wealth and Hellness.”

This story aired in the April 8, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.