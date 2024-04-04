Derek Kirk Kim's comic series "The Last Mermaid" seeks survival in a post-apocalyptic world

“The mermaid is in this, her home environment. The only home she knows is trying to kill her in every different way, right? Which is what we’re making the ocean right now.” Derek Kirk Kim

In pop culture, a mermaid’s life is pretty laid back. They swim the ocean freely, befriend sea animals and sing. However, it’s a different world in Derek Kirk Kim’s comic series “The Last Mermaid.”

His mermaid lives on a post-apocalyptic Earth with little water. Even the bay under the Golden Gate Bridge has become a desert. The Last Mermaid survives by traveling in an aquatic robot suit with an axolotl named "Lottie."

"The Last Mermaid" issue #2 is available now.

