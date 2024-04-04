© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Derek Kirk Kim's comic series "The Last Mermaid" seeks survival in a post-apocalyptic world

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Pacifica-based writer and artist Derek Kirk Kim
Derek Kirk Kim
Pacifica-based writer and artist Derek Kirk Kim
“The mermaid is in this, her home environment. The only home she knows is trying to kill her in every different way, right? Which is what we’re making the ocean right now.”
Derek Kirk Kim

In pop culture, a mermaid’s life is pretty laid back. They swim the ocean freely, befriend sea animals and sing. However, it’s a different world in Derek Kirk Kim’s comic series “The Last Mermaid.”

His mermaid lives on a post-apocalyptic Earth with little water. Even the bay under the Golden Gate Bridge has become a desert. The Last Mermaid survives by traveling in an aquatic robot suit with an axolotl named "Lottie."

"The Last Mermaid" issue #2 is available now.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the April 4, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden