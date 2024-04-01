© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

A conversation with the first recipient of the Google Brain

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published April 1, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Penn Libraries-TRL
Click the play button above to listen

This year science fiction became science fact. The first human patient implanted with a brain-chip from Elon Musk’s Neuralink appears to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using their thoughts. And Google just entered the space with their product, the Google Brain.

This story first aired on April 1, 2013 and it aired most recently in the April 1, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Crosscurrents
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
See stories by Ben Trefny