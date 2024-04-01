A conversation with the first recipient of the Google Brain

Click the play button above to listen

This year science fiction became science fact. The first human patient implanted with a brain-chip from Elon Musk’s Neuralink appears to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using their thoughts. And Google just entered the space with their product, the Google Brain.

This story first aired on April 1, 2013 and it aired most recently in the April 1, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.