Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
A conversation with the first recipient of the Google Brain
Click the play button above to listen
This year science fiction became science fact. The first human patient implanted with a brain-chip from Elon Musk’s Neuralink appears to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using their thoughts. And Google just entered the space with their product, the Google Brain.
This story first aired on April 1, 2013 and it aired most recently in the April 1, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.