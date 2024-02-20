© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The music of Betty Reid Soskin

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published February 20, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST

A new documentary tells the story of Betty Reid Soskin — the iconic 102-year-old park ranger, famous for being assigned to the Rosie the Riveter WWII Education Center in Richmond. The documentary tells the story about a different part of her life many of us may not know about — her time as a singer.

Reid’s family was a musical family, and she and her husband opened Reid’s Records on Sacramento Street in Berkeley in 1945. While her music wasn’t known for a long time, she has recently unearthed it for the documentary "Sign my Name to Freedom" directed by Bryan Gibel.

I talked to Soskin’s daughter, Di’ara Malik Kitty Reid, to tell me about the musical side of her mother.

Di’ara will be at KALW's San Francisco popup space at 220 Montgomery tonight — we will be screening a special preview of the documentary “Sign My Name To Freedom,”followed by a discussion with her and director Bryan Gibel.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
