Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Why an Oakland man wants justice in a Palm Springs reparations law suit

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT
Aerial shot of Palm Springs in 1973
By °Florian - [1], CC BY-SA 2.0
Aerial shot of Palm Springs in 1973
"They wanted Palm Springs to be a homogeneous white community and having black people, having Latinos in the heart of the city, what was incongruent, discordant from their plan."
Attorney Areva Martin

In the 1960s, the Palm Springs city government demolished homes in a predominantly Black and Latino area called Section 14. Oakland's Reverend Theo Reagans was a child when his family fled.

Reverend Theo is a minister at Allen Temple Baptist Church. Section 14 was a one-square mile community that sat on the edge of downtown that faced forced removal in the 60s. City officials apologized in 2021 for the forced removal. Now, about 500 survivors and descendants of the tragedy are now filing an estimated $2 billion lawsuit for reparations.

I’m this interview, we hear from civil rights attorney Areva Martin and Reverend Theo Reagans along with the other plaintiffs.

This story aired in the October 18, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
