Crosscurrents

Palm Springs Reparations / Mimi Tempest / Kinetic Steam Works

Published October 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT
Survivors and descendants of those who were forced out of their Palm Springs community in the 60s recently filed a lawsuit for reparations. We hear from one of the plaintiffs who now lives in Oakland. Then, in preparation for this weekend's Makers Faire, we learn about the lost art of steam power. And, a trailer for the newest season of Uncuffed. Plus, we hear from a Bay Area poet Mimi Tempestt.

